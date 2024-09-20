Atalanta's Gasperini Bemoans 'cat' Raya's Miracle Double Save
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Bergamo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Gian Piero Gasperini was left dumbfounded by David Raya's miraculous double save which ensured Arsenal escaped with a goalless draw from Atalanta in their Champions League opener.
Raya saved Mateo Retegui's penalty in the 51st minute and then somehow got across the line to keep out the Italy striker's rebound header which looked destined to open the scoring for dominant Atalanta.
"He was a cat! The first save OK, but the one straight afterwards, that was fantastic," Atalanta coach Gasperini told reporters.
"For Mateo it was probably more of a mistake for the rebound than for the penalty.
Obviously it made a big difference to the result but I'm sad for Mateo because he played his best game since he was here.
"Maybe the match would have finished 1-1 anyway but he deserved the goal."
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta described Raya's heroics as "two of the best saves I've probably seen in my career".
"This season he's been exceptional," he said. "The two saves he made today kept us in the game, that's the reality.
"I'm really happy that he's in the form that he is at the moment."
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From World
-
Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card2 minutes ago
-
Greenland's women rediscover Inuit facial tattoos22 minutes ago
-
Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm42 minutes ago
-
UK Labour party meets after bumpy return to power42 minutes ago
-
Sally Rooney returns with 30-something questions42 minutes ago
-
Head's 'good night at office' after century seals win over England1 hour ago
-
Raya heroics save Arsenal in Champions League opener at Atalanta1 hour ago
-
'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Ohtani makes MLB history1 hour ago
-
After court order, X goes offline again in Brazil3 hours ago
-
Ohtani makes MLB history with first 50-homer, 50-steal season3 hours ago
-
Inter on a high ahead of Milan derby as Napoli face Juve test3 hours ago
-
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris deadlocked in US presidential race: new polls3 hours ago