Atambayev's Allies Say No Rallies Planned So Far In Support Of Former Kyrzyz President

Fri 09th August 2019

Atambayev's Allies Say No Rallies Planned So Far in Support of Former Kyrzyz President



BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Irina Karamushkina, a Kyrgyz parliament member and an associate of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, who surrendered to police after raids on his residence, said on Friday that no rallies in the former leader's support were being planned so far.

Atambayev was arrested after an outbreak of violent clashes between soldiers and his supporters during two raids on his compound, which left nearly 100 people injured and one police officer killed.

"We want them [injured] to recover, we need no [rallies] now. Now, we will be making political statements, we have a right to appeal to international organizations, to our national state institutions," Karamushkina told reporters.

Atambayev's lawyer told Sputnik that the ex-president was placed in a pre-trial detention facility belonging to the country's State Committee for National Security, where he will be held until August 26.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has denied the allegations.

