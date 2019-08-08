Atambayev's Lawyer Says Ex-President's Destination After Detention Unknown
Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:33 PM
Sergei Slesarev, lawyer of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, told Sputnik on Thursday that he did not know where his client was being taken to after the detention
Atambayev earlier surrendered to the police after lengthy negotiations.
He was taken away from his residence in the direction of Bishkek, accompanied by advisers Farid Niyazov and Kunduz Zholdubayeva.
"I don't know where he is being taken. I myself am outside the perimeter of the cordon. Most likely, to the State Committee for National Security. I doubt it would be the temporary detention center. Although, judging by how the situation is developing, it's difficult to assume anything," Slesarev said.