Atambayev's Lawyer Says Ex-President's Destination After Detention Unknown

Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:33 PM

Sergei Slesarev, lawyer of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, told Sputnik on Thursday that he did not know where his client was being taken to after the detention

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Sergei Slesarev, lawyer of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, told Sputnik on Thursday that he did not know where his client was being taken to after the detention.

Atambayev earlier surrendered to the police after lengthy negotiations.

He was taken away from his residence in the direction of Bishkek, accompanied by advisers Farid Niyazov and Kunduz Zholdubayeva.

"I don't know where he is being taken. I myself am outside the perimeter of the cordon. Most likely, to the State Committee for National Security. I doubt it would be the temporary detention center. Although, judging by how the situation is developing, it's difficult to assume anything," Slesarev said.

