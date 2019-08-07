BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) About 200 supporters of former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev are preparing for a new attempt by special police units to storm his residence, they are armed with sticks and stones, eyewitnesses told Sputnik correspondent on Wednesday.

"They [the supporters] are preparing for another assault, they are waiting for arrival of police reinforcements," the witnesses said.

Special-purpose police units attempted to storm Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets.

The most recent reports by local medics indicate that at least 15 people, including a police officer, were wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters.

The special police units have left the territory of Atambaev's residence. They failed to detain the ex-president as his supporters repulsed the assault.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz security agencies have denied reports about police officers surrendering to Atambayev's supporters during the assault on his compound.