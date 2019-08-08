Supporters of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev have released security officers who were taken as hostages on Wednesday when storming Atambayev's residence in a bid to detain him, a representative of the former president's office told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Supporters of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev have released security officers who were taken as hostages on Wednesday when storming Atambayev's residence in a bid to detain him, a representative of the former president's office told Sputnik on Thursday.

Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, from being captured. Over 50 people were injured, while one policeman was killed. Six security officers were taken as hostages.

"No one has come to take them away, so we have accompanied them to their colleagues ourselves," the representative said.