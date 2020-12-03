Athens' Acropolis Launches Wheelchair-Accessible Elevator, Prime Minister Takes 1st Ride

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Acropolis of Athens has got a wheelchair-accessible elevator on International Day of Disabled Persons, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending the ceremony.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and a representative of charity Onassis Foundation, which sponsored the project, also took part in the event, which was broadcast live on the government's YouTube channel.

"This is an important, bright day, which once again proves that the state can work with organizations that have the same goals and philosophy, and give not only the Greek, but also the global community an important project," Mitsotakis said.

According to the prime minister, the elevator and walkways in the Acropolis were designed with great care to make this place accessible to everyone.

"I will be happy to be the first to use the elevator and take a trip along the routes developed in full compliance with the law [on the protection of historical monuments,]" he noted.

The Greek leader also thanked everyone involved in the project.

"Today, the Acropolis shines brighter than ever and is more accessible than ever," he stated.

The most famous and most visited monument of Greek civilization, the Acropolis of Athens is located on a 150-meter rock (500 feet), which made it almost inaccessible to disabled persons.

In February, Greece's Central Archaeological Council unanimously approved the project to install a wheelchair-accessible elevator in the Acropolis. The elevator was installed by Greek and Italian engineers.