UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens' Acropolis Launches Wheelchair-Accessible Elevator, Prime Minister Takes 1st Ride

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Athens' Acropolis Launches Wheelchair-Accessible Elevator, Prime Minister Takes 1st Ride

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Acropolis of Athens has got a wheelchair-accessible elevator on International Day of Disabled Persons, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending the ceremony.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and a representative of charity Onassis Foundation, which sponsored the project, also took part in the event, which was broadcast live on the government's YouTube channel.

"This is an important, bright day, which once again proves that the state can work with organizations that have the same goals and philosophy, and give not only the Greek, but also the global community an important project," Mitsotakis said.

According to the prime minister, the elevator and walkways in the Acropolis were designed with great care to make this place accessible to everyone.

"I will be happy to be the first to use the elevator and take a trip along the routes developed in full compliance with the law [on the protection of historical monuments,]" he noted.

The Greek leader also thanked everyone involved in the project.

"Today, the Acropolis shines brighter than ever and is more accessible than ever," he stated.

The most famous and most visited monument of Greek civilization, the Acropolis of Athens is located on a 150-meter rock (500 feet), which made it almost inaccessible to disabled persons.

In February, Greece's Central Archaeological Council unanimously approved the project to install a wheelchair-accessible elevator in the Acropolis. The elevator was installed by Greek and Italian engineers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Athens Same Greece February YouTube Event Government

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

24 minutes ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

27 minutes ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

29 minutes ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

43 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

1 hour ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.