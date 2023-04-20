Athens Admits Issuing License for Export of Predator Spyware to Sudan

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Greece indeed issued a license for the export of the Predator spyware to Sudan last fall, and such supplies seem to have taken place, but this has nothing to do with the current armed conflict in the African country, Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said.

On Monday, following violent clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Greece's main opposition party SYRIZA demanded that the Greek Foreign Ministry admit whether Athens had granted national company Intellexa a license to export to Sudan the Predator malware, which first came under the spotlight in the summer of 2022 due to a scandal with wiretapping of opposition politicians and journalists in Greece.

"Judging by what I know from media, since I do not have the authority to put my signature under such decisions, well, judging by what has already been published, it seems like exports to Sudan did take place," Varvitsiotis told Greek radio station Realfm 97,8, though adding that "the export license given to Predator and Sudan has nothing to do with the civil war.

"

The Greek alternate foreign minister accused SYRIZA of "trying to create problems that don't exist."

On Saturday, the violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

The Sudanese Health Ministry estimated that around 270 people had been killed and 2,600 others injured in the four days of clashes.