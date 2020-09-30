UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Calls For OSCE Permanent Council Special Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:58 PM

Athens Calls for OSCE Permanent Council Special Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called for an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the recently escalated conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Greek government said in a statement on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called for an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the recently escalated conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Greek government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In a letter to the Albanian Chairmanship of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias requested a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council to discuss the issue immediately. Furthermore, Nikos Dendias will pay a scheduled visit to Yerevan," the statement said.

According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at examining possible ways to de-escalate the crisis with the involvement of both conflicting sides.

"The above mentioned letter concerns Greece's readiness to contribute to the efforts to de-escalate the crisis immediately. Greece's readiness was also expressed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias to his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, during their recent telephone conversation, during which the close ties of friendship between Greece and Armenia were reaffirmed," the statement noted.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on Sunday, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking military hostilities. Azerbaijan claimed that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area and Yerevan, which supports the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the area had been subjected to attacks.

Related Topics

Europe Visit Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Greece Albanian Sunday Government

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

33 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

33 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.