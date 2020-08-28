UrduPoint.com
Athens Calls On EU To Sanction Turkey Over Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Athens has called on the European Union to introduce sanctions against Turkey over its illegal exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday ahead of an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Berlin.

Earlier in the day, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told reporters in Brussels that the bloc sought to settle the dispute through dialogue, at the same time adding that the EU was ready to support the request of Greece and Cyprus "to move on when it comes to [the bloc's] reaction." Meanwhile, Germany and other EU states are reportedly concerned that putting pressure on Ankara would only harden its stance.

"I am waiting with great interest for [EU foreign policy chief ] Josep Borrell's announcement on the options for sanctions on Turkey," Dendias said, as quoted by the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper, adding that Athens considers sanctions "an absolute necessity in order to achieve a de-escalation in the Mediterranean."

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the eastern Mediterranean escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in waters that are also claimed by Greece.

