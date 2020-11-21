UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Condemns Ankara's New Navtex Advisory On Exploration In East Med - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:23 PM

Athens Condemns Ankara's New Navtex Advisory on Exploration in East Med - Foreign Ministry

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned Turkey's new Navtex advisory on prolonging seismic research in the disputed waters of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned Turkey's new Navtex advisory on prolonging seismic research in the disputed waters of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish navy's Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography said that the country's Oruc Reis research vessel will continue its seismic exploration in waters near the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo, until November 29, as the current Navtex advisory expires on Monday. According to the new Navtex, Oruc Reis will conduct research along with Ataman and Cengizhan vessels.

"Greece condemns this provocative attitude anew, an attitude which dulls any prospect of a constructive dialogue and calls on Turkey to immediately revoke the illegal NAVTEX," the ministry said, as quoted by the ANA-MPA news agency.

The ministry also pointed out that Turkey continues to ignore calls from the European Union and the international community to halt provocative actions in the disputed waters.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Nicosia Athens Cyprus Greece November Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey's Course for European Int ..

3 minutes ago

Football: Serie A results

3 minutes ago

Aldar’s Noya on Yas Island sold out on first day

1 hour ago

Growers of Sindh, Punjab join hands to highlight c ..

3 minutes ago

Police recovers 20 rifles, arrest two smugglers

48 minutes ago

Demonstrators decry French bill to curb police ima ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.