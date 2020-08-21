The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday slammed Ankara's plans to convert another former Istanbul-based Orthodox church, the Holy Saviour in Chora, into a mosque

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday slammed Ankara's plans to convert another former Istanbul-based Orthodox church, the Holy Saviour in Chora, into a mosque.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs confirmed to Sputnik that the authorities plan to convert the Holy Savior in Chora, which was built as a monastery complex in the 4th century and was used as a museum until now, into a mosque, less than a month after the first Muslim prayer was held in Hagia Sophia.

"Today's decision of the Turkish authorities to turn Chora church into a mosque is another challenge that harms religious people around the world and the international community, which respects the monuments of human civilization," the ministry said in a statement.

Athens called on Ankara to respect global achievement in the field of world cultural heritage protection and called Turkey's decision "absolutely reprehensible."

Chora Church, originally built as a monastery complex in the 4th century, is one of the oldest historical buildings in Istanbul. It was converted into a mosque in 1511. In 1958, Chora was opened as a museum to the public.

Hagia Sophia, one of the most iconic Byzantine symbols in present-day Turkey, was converted into a mosque in July. Many countries have expressed regrets over Ankara's decision, while Turkey views the matter as its internal affairs.