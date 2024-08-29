Athens Faces New Dangers As Forest Fires Edge Closer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) With the smell still lingering in its suburbs after Greece's worst wildfire this year, floods and pollution now threaten Athens, experts say.
Thousands were forced to flee their homes as the massive blaze raged out of control for three days towards the capital earlier this month, swallowing up houses and cars and killing one woman.
Fanned by strong winds, the inferno that began at Varnavas, 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Athens, reached suburbs at the foot of Mount Penteli, devastating some 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres).
With more than a third of the Mediterranean country's population of 10 million crammed into the capital's region of Attica, and the fires edging closer and closer to the city, experts are warning that the situation is becoming critical.
The National Observatory says 37 percent of forests around Athens have been consumed by fire over the past eight years alone.
"Attica has lost most of its forest, and now there is imminent danger for the people of Athens, in terms of polluted environment and risk of flooding" from soil erosion, said Alexandros Dimitrakopoulos, of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.
"Where 100 years ago there were vigorous forests of pines, now forest vegetation is of weak and low pines and evergreen shrubs," the professor of forest fire science told AFP.
Fire meteorologist Theodore M. Giannaros, of the National Observatory, said the situation is aggravated by the "torrential rainfalls which unfortunately we are getting quite frequently".
He warned of soil erosion and flash floods which "I believe we will face during the coming winter".
Dimitrakopoulos said the loss of the forests will push Greece's already sweltering summer temperatures higher. This year the country saw its hottest June and July on record.
Recent Stories
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka president defends IMF bailout in campaign launch10 minutes ago
-
European, Asian stocks diverge after Nvidia earnings results30 minutes ago
-
Warburton fires Britain to opening win at Paralympics basketball40 minutes ago
-
Qingdao hosts 5th Multinationals Summit, attracts over 800 global leaders40 minutes ago
-
Russia claims two more villages in eastern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Germany coach Nagelsmann calls up Stiller for Nations League1 hour ago
-
Kremlin warns France against 'political persecution' of Telegram founder2 hours ago
-
Fighter jet deal at centre of Macron's Serbia trip2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka bowl in second Test against England2 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition vows to make Maduro 'yield' on election 'fraud'2 hours ago
-
Court rules S. Korea climate goals 'unconstitutional'3 hours ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan3 hours ago