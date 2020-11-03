UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens' First State-sanctioned Mosque Opens Its Doors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Athens' first state-sanctioned mosque opens its doors

The first official mosque in Athens, delayed for more than a decade, opened its doors to a few faithful owing to the coronavirus, the capital's Muslim community said Tuesday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The first official mosque in Athens, delayed for more than a decade, opened its doors to a few faithful owing to the coronavirus, the capital's Muslim community said Tuesday.

The project to open a state-sanctioned mosque in Athens, the only European capital without one, was launched in 2007.

It immediately ran into strong opposition from the influential Orthodox Church, as well as from nationalist groups.

Athens will "finally have a place of worship for its Muslim inhabitants," Naim el Gadour, the president of the Muslim Union of Greece told AFP.

There will be no official inauguration, however, due to restrictions related to the virus outbreak, according to Zaki Sidi Mohammed, the mosque's Moroccan imam.

The Ministry of education and Religious Affairs announced the opening in a press release late Monday, specifying that under the current circumstances only around 10 people at a time would be permitted to pray in the mosque.

Some 650,000 Muslims live in Greece, the majority in Athens.

Most are migrants who arrived in the country over the last 20 years.

Located in Elaionas, a former industrial district, the mosque is the first to operate officially in Athens since the country's war for independence from the Ottomans in 1821.

The only mosques dating from the Ottoman era now operating in Greece are located in the border region with Turkey where a minority of 150,000 Turkish people live.

Built with state funds, the Athens place of worship was completed in 2019 and can accommodate up to 350 people.

After years of opposition, the opening was delayed yet again in recent months owing to restrictions imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ministry.

"We had been waiting for its opening for months, but we did not know the exact date," said el Gadour, who had campaigned for its construction.

Numerous makeshift mosques in Athens apartments, basements and even sheds were created over the years, which the state tried to regulate by granting operating permits.

Related Topics

Education Minority Turkey Athens Independence Greece Border 2019 Mosque Church Muslim From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

16 minutes ago

PTI youth holds rally to express solidarity with a ..

38 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court directs govt to appoint CAA D ..

40 seconds ago

Pakistan gets 20 super league points and Zimbabwe ..

42 seconds ago

Cop caught red-handed for allegedly taking bribe

43 seconds ago

Ivory Coast: Timeline of its contested election

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.