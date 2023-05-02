UrduPoint.com

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments To Greece

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, following a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Tuesday, expressed the hope that Austria will return two Parthenon fragments to Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, following a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Tuesday, expressed the hope that Austria will return two Parthenon fragments to Greece.

"Also, we discussed the need to raise awareness and to enhance effectiveness, at international level, in combating illicit trafficking of cultural goods and in protecting cultural heritage. And, to this end, please allow me to express my deep satisfaction for the announcement you have just made during your remarks, having to do with the Parthenon fragments, the two fragments here in Vienna, rather big ones; one is 25cm (10 inches), the other one is 65cm," Dendias was quoted as saying by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

He added that the return of the fragments to Greece would be a hugely important gesture for the country.

"And I have to say, this will add to a series of highly symbolic gestures that may create a positive momentum.

The Regional Government of Sicily in 2022 and Pope Francis in January 2023 returned to Greece parts of the Parthenon Sculptures. So, this will be the third one. And this for us is of huge importance," Dendias said, adding that the Greeks could use this momentum in talks with London.

Greek broadcaster Skai reported, citing Schallenberg, that Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum is negotiating the return of two Parthenon marbles to Greece.

Athens is seeking the return of the Parthenon marbles and reliefs that were taken to third countries, most of which are in the British Museum in London. The UK authorities have refused to hand over the exhibits.

On March 7, 2023, the Vatican handed over three fragments of the ancient Greek temple to Athens. Last year, Sicilian authorities returned a piece known as the "Fagan fragment" to Greece.

Related Topics

Vienna London Athens Temple Austria United Kingdom Greece January March May Government

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

46 seconds ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

12 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

12 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

12 minutes ago
 APTPMA demands continuity of subsidy on Gas/RLNG f ..

APTPMA demands continuity of subsidy on Gas/RLNG for textile industry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.