Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, following a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Tuesday, expressed the hope that Austria will return two Parthenon fragments to Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, following a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Tuesday, expressed the hope that Austria will return two Parthenon fragments to Greece.

"Also, we discussed the need to raise awareness and to enhance effectiveness, at international level, in combating illicit trafficking of cultural goods and in protecting cultural heritage. And, to this end, please allow me to express my deep satisfaction for the announcement you have just made during your remarks, having to do with the Parthenon fragments, the two fragments here in Vienna, rather big ones; one is 25cm (10 inches), the other one is 65cm," Dendias was quoted as saying by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

He added that the return of the fragments to Greece would be a hugely important gesture for the country.

"And I have to say, this will add to a series of highly symbolic gestures that may create a positive momentum.

The Regional Government of Sicily in 2022 and Pope Francis in January 2023 returned to Greece parts of the Parthenon Sculptures. So, this will be the third one. And this for us is of huge importance," Dendias said, adding that the Greeks could use this momentum in talks with London.

Greek broadcaster Skai reported, citing Schallenberg, that Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum is negotiating the return of two Parthenon marbles to Greece.

Athens is seeking the return of the Parthenon marbles and reliefs that were taken to third countries, most of which are in the British Museum in London. The UK authorities have refused to hand over the exhibits.

On March 7, 2023, the Vatican handed over three fragments of the ancient Greek temple to Athens. Last year, Sicilian authorities returned a piece known as the "Fagan fragment" to Greece.