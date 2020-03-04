Greek Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas on Wednesday once again pushed back against Turkey's allegations about Greek security forces' violence against migrants in the wake of fresh claims about one person killed at the border

During a press conference after a Monday meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that Greek law enforcement officers had killed two migrants and injured another one. Earlier on Wednesday, Ankara said that Greek policemen had gunned down a migrant who was trying to cross the border. Athens has denied everything so far.

"The Turkish side creates and disperses fake news targeting Greece. Today, they created yet another such falsehood about people supposedly injured by Greek fire.

I categorically deny it. Fake news keep spreading, and while they talked about injuries before now they are talking about one dead person. I reiterate once again my previous denial there was no such gunfire incident on the part of the Greek authorities," Petsas said during a press briefing.

On February 28, Turkey announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it.

Soon, thousands of migrants rushed to the border with Greece and Bulgaria trying to get into Europe from there. However, the bloc's officials have insisted that the border remained open for illegal migrants from the EU side.