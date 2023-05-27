UrduPoint.com

Athens Opposes New Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine's Blacklist Of Greek Firms - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Greece wants Ukraine to strike some of its private firms off the name-and-shame list of "war sponsors" before it agrees to a new package of sanctions against Russia, Politico has reported, citing diplomats

"In the case of the Ukrainian name-and-shame list, the Greek companies are accused as International War Sponsors even though they are not violating the restrictive measures against Russia," an EU diplomat familiar with the matter was quoted as saying.

The news website reported that Greece joined Hungary during the latest sanctions talks of EU foreign ministers in opposing the new draft package because of Ukraine's blacklist, which includes European companies accused of helping Moscow evade trade embargoes.

"The question is how much does it damage (their economy), and Greece says it's very damaging. We don't have a problem with that position � but independently of that we of course want the next sanctions package," another EU diplomat told Politico.

While the two issues are not connected, Greece and Hungary are using the 11th sanctions package as leverage to protect its economic interests. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reportedly vowed to work with the Ukrainians on a solution.

