Athens Police Begin Detaining Pro-Palestinian Protesters As Rally Grows Violent

Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Athens Police Begin Detaining Pro-Palestinian Protesters as Rally Grows Violent

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Greek police began to detain participants of a demonstration in support of Palestinians, who gathered near the Israeli embassy in Athens, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The pro-Palestinian rally was organized by the left-wing parties which do not have seats in parliament and other organizations, as well as included the Palestinian diaspora of Athens.

Since the demonstration grew violent, with protesters throwing stones at law enforcement officers, the police have detained three people, as well as responded by using tear gas and water canons.

A similar Palestinian solidarity demonstration was held in the port city of Thessaloniki.

Protests against Israel's military actions have been taking place since Monday in a number of other European countries, including Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and France. In some cases, the police resorted to force and tear gas to calm down more radical activists and disperse those who staged unauthorized rallies.

