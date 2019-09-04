Athens Police to Boost Presence in Anarchist District - Reports

Athens police will send more officers in riot gear to the Exarchia neighborhood, known as an anarchist hideout, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Athens police will send more officers in riot gear to the Exarchia neighborhood, known as an anarchist hideout, media said Wednesday.

Greece's new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has promised to crack down on radicals in this downtown district. Many squatters have already been evicted.

Some 220 police officers will be sent to Exarchia in the coming weeks to identify and arrest radicals after a spate of retaliatory attacks on police in the past few days, the Kathimerini daily has learned.

Several officers have reportedly appealed the decision. Transfers will begin once the challenges have been heard and officers undergo a three-week training course.