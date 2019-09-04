UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Police To Boost Presence In Anarchist District - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:02 PM

Athens Police to Boost Presence in Anarchist District - Reports

Athens police will send more officers in riot gear to the Exarchia neighborhood, known as an anarchist hideout, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Athens police will send more officers in riot gear to the Exarchia neighborhood, known as an anarchist hideout, media said Wednesday.

Greece's new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has promised to crack down on radicals in this downtown district. Many squatters have already been evicted.

Some 220 police officers will be sent to Exarchia in the coming weeks to identify and arrest radicals after a spate of retaliatory attacks on police in the past few days, the Kathimerini daily has learned.

Several officers have reportedly appealed the decision. Transfers will begin once the challenges have been heard and officers undergo a three-week training course.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Athens Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Ruler covers dental student&#039;s universit ..

35 minutes ago

India Orders $14.5Bln Worth of Russian Weapons - R ..

3 minutes ago

India, Pakistan Stop Short of Finalizing Cross-Bor ..

3 minutes ago

Australia bat against England in fourth Ashes Test ..

3 minutes ago

Many Guaido's Ministers Work for Organizations Fun ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.