(@FahadShabbir)

The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it had lodged a protest with Ankara over illegal fishing in Greece's territorial waters

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it had lodged a protest with Ankara over illegal fishing in Greece's territorial waters.

The protest came after Athens issued a diplomatic note against the alleged harassment by Turkish warships of the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo vessel conducting research for the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project over the weekend.

"As part of measures to ensure our national sovereignty, as well as protect European achievements, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias instructed the Greek Embassy in Ankara to issue a protest against illegal activities by Turkish fishing boats in our territorial waters," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish boats fishing in Greece's waters also violates both the European legislation and international maritime law, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that Athens would not leave any challenge by Ankara unanswered as Turkey continued its "criminal behavior."

Tensions have long been mounting between Turkey and Greece over a number of issues, including the borders of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens accuses Ankara of violating international rules in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean due to its natural gas drilling, while Turkey claims that the drilling activities are based on its legitimate rights.