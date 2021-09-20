UrduPoint.com

Athens Protests Turkish Boats Fishing In Greece's Territorial Waters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:59 PM

Athens Protests Turkish Boats Fishing in Greece's Territorial Waters

The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it had lodged a protest with Ankara over illegal fishing in Greece's territorial waters

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it had lodged a protest with Ankara over illegal fishing in Greece's territorial waters.

The protest came after Athens issued a diplomatic note against the alleged harassment by Turkish warships of the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo vessel conducting research for the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project over the weekend.

"As part of measures to ensure our national sovereignty, as well as protect European achievements, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias instructed the Greek Embassy in Ankara to issue a protest against illegal activities by Turkish fishing boats in our territorial waters," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish boats fishing in Greece's waters also violates both the European legislation and international maritime law, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that Athens would not leave any challenge by Ankara unanswered as Turkey continued its "criminal behavior."

Tensions have long been mounting between Turkey and Greece over a number of issues, including the borders of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens accuses Ankara of violating international rules in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean due to its natural gas drilling, while Turkey claims that the drilling activities are based on its legitimate rights.

Related Topics

Protest Turkey Athens Ankara Greece Criminals Gas

Recent Stories

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

8 minutes ago
 Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Sum ..

Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Summit on COVID-19 - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embez ..

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

6 minutes ago
 Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, ..

Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, Balochistan coastal areas

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.