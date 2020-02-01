UrduPoint.com
Athens Reaffirms Close Ties With UK, Urges Europe To Reform Itself After Brexit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United Kingdom will always remain a close ally of Greece, while Europe urgently needs to reform itself after the Brexit, the Greek first deputy foreign minister in charge of EU affairs said on Saturday.

The UK left the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, after 47 years of membership in the bloc, including 3.5 years following the Brexit referendum.

"Britain left the European Union, but not Europe. It could not have done this, since it [Europe] is a part of its historical path. And it [the UK] remains Greece's permanent ally and friend," Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said.

Brexit, he went on, is an event of a historical scale, which has made happy neither Greeks nor Europeans. Yet, it has also raised the need for a reform of Europe.

"The [UK] withdrawal, however, opens the way for the immediate start of an open, frank and institutional dialogue about the future of Europe, its procedural and substantive reform," he added.

As for bilateral relations with the UK, the diplomat expressed belief that they would not lose their "dynamics and effectiveness" after Brexit.

