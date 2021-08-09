UrduPoint.com

Athens Requests Il-76 Planes, Mi-8 Helicopters From Russia To Respond To Wildfires

Greece has requested two Il-76 planes, two Mi-8 helicopters from Russia to respond to raging wildfires in the country, the office of the first deputy foreign minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Greece has requested two Il-76 planes, two Mi-8 helicopters from Russia to respond to raging wildfires in the country, the office of the first deputy foreign minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, said on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, held a phone conversation recently to discuss wildfires and other issues.

After negotiations between prime ministers, Varvitsiotis held talks with Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev.

"Varvitsiotis thanked Mr. Savelyev for direct and proven support for Russia in the difficult times our country is going through, and clarified the request of the Greek side to send two Russian Il-76 aircraft and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters, which will further help extinguish fires. Mr Savelyev expressed his sincere solidarity and support to Greece during the conversation with the first deputy minister," the office said in a statement.

