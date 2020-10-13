Athens Rules Out Having Talks With Ankara Until Turkey Removes Oruc Reis From Greek Shelf

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, on Tuesday that there would be no exploratory talks with Ankara as long as Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel remained in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Following yesterday's new, illegal Navtex for research just 6.5 miles from our shores, Turkey's leadership has proven it's not a reliable interlocutor. Instead of dialogue, instead of exploratory talks they had committed to propose dates for, they again chose escalation and the direct threat against peace and security in the area," Dendias said, as quoted by the Athens-Macedonian news Agency.

On Monday, Oric Reis departed from Turkey for a new seismic exploration mission near the island of Kastellorizo in hotly disputed waters that Greece considers to be part of its continental shelf. Ankara announced the move in a Navtex advisory issued late on Sunday.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has slammed what it called Turkey's "illegal" Navtex advisory. Athens, in particular, criticized Ankara's decision to conduct new surveys just days after Dendias met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss a potential pathway for easing regional tensions.