UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Rules Out Having Talks With Ankara Until Turkey Removes Oruc Reis From Greek Shelf

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Athens Rules Out Having Talks With Ankara Until Turkey Removes Oruc Reis From Greek Shelf

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, on Tuesday that there would be no exploratory talks with Ankara as long as Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel remained in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Following yesterday's new, illegal Navtex for research just 6.5 miles from our shores, Turkey's leadership has proven it's not a reliable interlocutor. Instead of dialogue, instead of exploratory talks they had committed to propose dates for, they again chose escalation and the direct threat against peace and security in the area," Dendias said, as quoted by the Athens-Macedonian news Agency.

On Monday, Oric Reis departed from Turkey for a new seismic exploration mission near the island of Kastellorizo in hotly disputed waters that Greece considers to be part of its continental shelf. Ankara announced the move in a Navtex advisory issued late on Sunday.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has slammed what it called Turkey's "illegal" Navtex advisory. Athens, in particular, criticized Ankara's decision to conduct new surveys just days after Dendias met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss a potential pathway for easing regional tensions.

Related Topics

Turkey Athens Ankara Greece Sunday From

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

1 hour ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

2 hours ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.