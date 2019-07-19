UrduPoint.com
Athens Settles For Uneasy Night After 5.1-magnitude Quake

Fri 19th July 2019

Athenians settled for an uneasy night Friday after a strong 5.1-magnitude earthquake temporarily knocked out phone connections, damaged buildings and caused power outages

Noting that many people were likely afraid to sleep indoors, citizen's protection minister Michalis Chrysohoidis said additional police would be deployed and remain on standby for the entire weekend.

"We are here next to you, we will not leave, we will not sleep until all danger has receded...we will overcome this together," Chrysohoidis said in a televised statement.

The quake struck at 1113 GMT northwest of Athens, close to where a 5.9-magnitude quake in September 1999 left 143 people dead in and around the capital.

State tv ERT reported that at least four people were slightly hurt -- including a pregnant tourist and a young boy -- and at least two abandoned buildings in the capital collapsed, while several more suffered damage.

Traffic jams were caused in parts of the capital where power cuts knocked out traffic lights.

"It was a very intense quake, we were terrified, everyone started coming out (of the building)," a young woman named Katerina told AFP outside the six-storey cosmetics store where she works.

A government spokesman later Friday said "life in Athens is back to normal".

Friday's emergency was the second in just over a week for the new conservative administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who took office after a July 7 election.

In the city centre, the marble cupola cross of a historic 19th century church came loose and shattered onto the street below.

Another central Athens church had its cupola cross snapped by the tremor, and a disused cargo conveyor belt at the port of Piraeus collapsed, TV footage showed.

And a Byzantine-era monastery on the outskirts of Athens was also damaged, the culture ministry said.

