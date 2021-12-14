UrduPoint.com

Athens Subway Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

Subway stations in Athens were evacuated on Tuesday, with services temporarily suspended over an anonymous bomb threat, the network operator Stasy said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Subway stations in Athens were evacuated on Tuesday, with services temporarily suspended over an anonymous bomb threat, the network operator Stasy said.

"All stations in lines two and three were evacuated and shut down on police orders, as was the control centre," Stasy said in a statement.

The move came after a phonecall claiming explosive devices had been placed at the subway hub of Syntagma and the neighbouring station of Monastiraki, near the Greek capital's tourist district of Plaka, the operator said.

The police bomb squad and sniffer dogs were checking the stations and services were expected to resume later on Tuesday, Stasy said.

