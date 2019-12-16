Athens Subway Workers to Hold Strike on Tuesday Morning Over Worker Reassignment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Subway workers in the Greek capital will hold a five-hour strike on Tuesday morning, in protest against a decision by the operator, Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY), to reassign workers to other positions within the organization due to staff shortages, media reported.

"On Tuesday the 17th of December, Lines 2 and 3 will not be running from the beginning of service until 10 o'clock in the morning due to a strike of employees," a statement on STASY's website read.

According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Tuesday's work stoppage is considered to be a warning to the operator to prevent further worker reassignments.

The decision to transfer workers to other positions within the organization was taken "unilaterally and in the most violent and authoritarian manner," the Union of Athens Metro Operational Workers (SELMA) said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Tuesday's planned strike is the latest public transport work stoppage to take place in the Greek capital in recent months. In October, the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers called a general 24-hour strike after talks broke down with the Italian-owned railway service operator. This had a knock-on effect as the subway and suburban railway network in Athens stopped operating for three hours.

SELMA workers had previously planned to strike from November 28-29 due to late pay, although this strike was canceled once written commitments were given that workers would receive their wages.