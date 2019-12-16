UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Subway Workers To Hold Strike On Tuesday Morning Over Worker Reassignment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

Athens Subway Workers to Hold Strike on Tuesday Morning Over Worker Reassignment

Subway workers in the Greek capital will hold a five-hour strike on Tuesday morning, in protest against a decision by the operator, Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY), to reassign workers to other positions within the organization due to staff shortages, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Subway workers in the Greek capital will hold a five-hour strike on Tuesday morning, in protest against a decision by the operator, Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY), to reassign workers to other positions within the organization due to staff shortages, media reported.

"On Tuesday the 17th of December, Lines 2 and 3 will not be running from the beginning of service until 10 o'clock in the morning due to a strike of employees," a statement on STASY's website read.

According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Tuesday's work stoppage is considered to be a warning to the operator to prevent further worker reassignments.

The decision to transfer workers to other positions within the organization was taken "unilaterally and in the most violent and authoritarian manner," the Union of Athens Metro Operational Workers (SELMA) said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Tuesday's planned strike is the latest public transport work stoppage to take place in the Greek capital in recent months. In October, the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers called a general 24-hour strike after talks broke down with the Italian-owned railway service operator. This had a knock-on effect as the subway and suburban railway network in Athens stopped operating for three hours.

SELMA workers had previously planned to strike from November 28-29 due to late pay, although this strike was canceled once written commitments were given that workers would receive their wages.

Related Topics

Protest Metro Athens Selma October November December Media From

Recent Stories

Iconic Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi to be managed by ..

11 minutes ago

DIGP South discusses security plan for Christmas, ..

2 minutes ago

New Delhi Says 20 Indian Crew Members Kidnapped Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Hefty funds allocated for education sector to impr ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt holds ability to pass legislation on COAS ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Ministers ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.