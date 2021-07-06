UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Supports Ukraine's Security, Path To Europe - Greek Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:24 AM

Athens Supports Ukraine's Security, Path to Europe - Greek Foreign Minister

Greece helps ensure the security of Ukraine and can become its ideal ally and supporter on path the to Europe, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in Kiev on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Greece helps ensure the security of Ukraine and can become its ideal ally and supporter on path the to Europe, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in Kiev on Monday.

"We can become an ideal ally and supporter of Ukraine on its path to Europe, because we want to strengthen these relations," Dendias said following the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Dendias also expressed Greece's support for Ukraine's ties with NATO.

Besides, he underlined that Greece is actively involved in the security measures of Ukraine through the airbase in Aktio and the presence of the naval forces in the Black Sea.

Dendias paid a visit to Ukraine on Monday in order to be received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Parliament Chairman Dmytro Razumkov as well as to meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Dendias also delivered a speech at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. International politics" on Monday.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Europe Parliament Visit Kiev Greece

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

1 hour ago

Four People Dead After Shooting at Stadium in Mexi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Regional Issues in Conte ..

2 minutes ago

Italy to Dazzle Russia's Innoprom With Rich Cultur ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Ministry issues transfer, posting orders ..

19 minutes ago

Plantation drive in educational institutions in di ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.