ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Greece helps ensure the security of Ukraine and can become its ideal ally and supporter on path the to Europe, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in Kiev on Monday.

"We can become an ideal ally and supporter of Ukraine on its path to Europe, because we want to strengthen these relations," Dendias said following the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Dendias also expressed Greece's support for Ukraine's ties with NATO.

Besides, he underlined that Greece is actively involved in the security measures of Ukraine through the airbase in Aktio and the presence of the naval forces in the Black Sea.

Dendias paid a visit to Ukraine on Monday in order to be received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Parliament Chairman Dmytro Razumkov as well as to meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Dendias also delivered a speech at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. International politics" on Monday.