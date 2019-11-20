UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens To Replace Overcrowded Migrant Camps With Closed Detention Centers - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:21 PM

Athens to Replace Overcrowded Migrant Camps With Closed Detention Centers - Reports

The Greek government on Wednesday unveiled plans to organize five closed detention facilities on the Aegean islands, where migrants would be kept prior to their deportation, as part of Athens' efforts to ease pressure on overcrowded migrant camps on the islands, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Greek government on Wednesday unveiled plans to organize five closed detention facilities on the Aegean islands, where migrants would be kept prior to their deportation, as part of Athens' efforts to ease pressure on overcrowded migrant camps on the islands, media reported.

The capacities of the facilities, which are planned to be built on the islands of Samos, Chios, Lesvos, Kos and Leros, will be between 1,000 and 5,000 people, Greece's Kathimerini newspaper said.

According to government spokesman Stelios Petsas and Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis, the closed facilities are intended to replace the overburdened open camps.

Greece struggles to provide adequate accommodation and living conditions for all newcomers and blames Turkey for failing to curb migration to Greece, as per the 2016 EU-Turkey deal on migration. The EU border agency Frontex estimates that the migrant flow to Greece from Turkey surged 31 percent since the start of 2019 as people seek a better life in the European Union. Moria, one of the main camps, was initially designed to accommodate 3,000 people, but its population has grown to 12,600 as of September.

In recent months, there were several incidents of violent unrest within the camps, with migrants demanding that they be immediately transferred to mainland Greece.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Kos Athens Greece September Border 2016 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Supreme Court Recognizes Saakashvili's E ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Minister Meet in Brussels ..

5 minutes ago

EU States at UNSC View Israeli Settlements as Erod ..

16 minutes ago

European Parliament Leader Chides Turkey for Threa ..

33 minutes ago

Biegun Says Would Support Designating Russia, Chin ..

33 minutes ago

FM Qureshi reminds int'l community of its commitme ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.