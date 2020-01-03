UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Warns Ankara To Respect 'red Lines'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:22 PM

Athens warns Ankara to respect 'red lines'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned Turkey not to cross "red lines" following a controversial maritime jurisdiction accord between Ankara and Libya

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned Turkey not to cross "red lines" following a controversial maritime jurisdiction accord between Ankara and Libya.

"We will not permit any Turkish activities that would infringe upon Greece's sovereign rights," Mitsotakis emphasised in an interview published Friday by Canadian daily The Globe and Mail in response to relations with Ankara.

Turkey has used an alliance with the internationally recognised Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to advance its interests, some of which have prompted Greek concern.

Athens is especially worried about Ankara's signing in November of a military cooperation agreement with the GNA and the inking of a maritime jurisdiction accord giving Turkey rights to large swathes of the Mediterranean where gas reserves have recently been discovered.

"We are ready to talk with all our neighbours, including of course Turkey. And if no agreement can be reached, we are even open to international jurisdiction," Mitsotakis added.

He warned however that certain "red lines cannot be crossed by anyone." The Turkish-GNA agreement drew international criticism, especially from Greece which says the accord ignores its own claims in the area.

Relations between Greece and Turkey have historically been delicate, and Athens has in recent years accused its neighbour of allowing tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to reach Greek islands off the Turkish coast.

Ankara has responded by threatening to "open the gates" unless the international community backs its plan to establish a refugee safe zone inside Syria.

Turkish officials say their country is home to around five million refugees, among which 3.7 million are Syrians.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Turkey Athens Ankara Alliance Libya Greece November Gas All From Government Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks national, International youth' ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister to inaugurate Model Police Station ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister says how long will world remain sil ..

3 minutes ago

ICRC Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Swap, Notes Imp ..

3 minutes ago

Cairo Says Escalation in Iraq Following Killing of ..

10 minutes ago

Maid death case: Female doctor remanded in police ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.