ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Greece has no plans to deliver new batches of weapons to Ukraine, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Friday.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Thursday that Athens will no longer send new shipments of weapons to Ukraine so as not to weaken its own defensive capabilities.

"There is nothing new in this direction beyond what has already been done. There is nothing on the agenda," Ikonomu told a briefing in response to a question about new shipments of weapons.

On February 27, Greece sent to Ukraine 40 tons of "defensive" equipment through Poland. However, the Greek newspaper Dimokratis on Friday reported that the Greek government had been planning to send weapons to Ukraine even before the start of Russia's special military operation at Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request.

According to the report, Greece supplied Ukraine with 35 American MANPADS Stinger, among other arms.

During a briefing, Oikonomou avoided answering a question from the Dimokratis about Stinger deliveries to Ukraine.

"It is known (to everybody) what sorts of defense materials were sent to Ukraine along with humanitarian aid. Nothing that was sent weakens our country's defensive capabilities," Oikonomou said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.