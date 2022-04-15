UrduPoint.com

Athens Won't Make New Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine - Cabinet Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Athens Won't Make New Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine - Cabinet Spokesman

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Greece has no plans to deliver new batches of weapons to Ukraine, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Friday.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Thursday that Athens will no longer send new shipments of weapons to Ukraine so as not to weaken its own defensive capabilities.

"There is nothing new in this direction beyond what has already been done. There is nothing on the agenda," Ikonomu told a briefing in response to a question about new shipments of weapons.

On February 27, Greece sent to Ukraine 40 tons of "defensive" equipment through Poland. However, the Greek newspaper Dimokratis on Friday reported that the Greek government had been planning to send weapons to Ukraine even before the start of Russia's special military operation at Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request.

According to the report, Greece supplied Ukraine with 35 American MANPADS Stinger, among other arms.

During a briefing, Oikonomou avoided answering a question from the Dimokratis about Stinger deliveries to Ukraine.

"It is known (to everybody) what sorts of defense materials were sent to Ukraine along with humanitarian aid. Nothing that was sent weakens our country's defensive capabilities," Oikonomou said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Athens Luhansk Donetsk Poland Greece February Media From Government

Recent Stories

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

19 minutes ago
 Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP ..

Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP

19 minutes ago
 Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of ..

Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of 4 MPAs

19 minutes ago
 Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 ..

Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 mln, eight held, factory seale ..

19 minutes ago
 Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isra ..

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount - R ..

21 minutes ago
 Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine ..

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.