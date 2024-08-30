Atkinson's Maiden Century Leaves England On Top Against Sri Lanka At Lord's
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Gus Atkinson cemented his love affair with Lord's by scoring a maiden century on Friday, with the Surrey paceman's 118 powering England to an imposing first-innings 427 all out against Sri Lanka on the second day of the second Test.
Sri Lanka, already 1-0 down in this three-match series, saw their position worsen before lunch as openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne both played on for seven, to Chris Woakes and the recalled Olly Stone respectively.
But the morning belonged to Atkinson.
The 26-year-old, whose previous highest first-class score was 91 for Surrey against a Sri Lanka Development XI in 2022, only made his Test debut against the West Indies, also at Lord's, last month.
Atkinson marked that occasion with 12 wickets (7-45 and 5-61) to etch his name on the famed Lord's dressing room honours boards reserved for bowlers who take five or more wickets in a Test innings and 10 or more in a match.
But few would have backed Atkinson to get on the equivalent honours board recognising those who score Test hundreds at the 'Home of cricket' -- a feat that proved beyond such star batsmen as India's Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies' Brian Lara and Australia's Ricky Ponting throughout their illustrious careers.
- Blistering start -
Atkinson resumed Friday just 26 runs shy of three figures after his quickfire 74 not out on Thursday added impetus to Joe Root's 143 -- an England record-equalling 33rd Test century -- in an overnight total of 358-7.
England, fresh from a five-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford last week, saw Atkinson start Friday in superb style.
He leg-glanced the first ball of the day, from Lahiru Kumara, for four and drove the second through the covers for another textbook boundary.
But to the third he was given out lbw, only for Australian umpire Paul Reiffel's decision to be reversed by a review that indicated the ball would have missed leg stump. Atkinson, to the audible delight of a sun-drenched crowd, remained 82 not out.
Another excellent drive for four through extra-cover off Kumara took Atkinson to 99.
Atkinson went to his century in storybook fashion, driving Kumara down the ground into the Pavilion for another stylish four -- his 11th in a century completed in just 103 balls and also featuring four sixes.
So pure was the shot, Atkinson immediately raised his arms in celebration before the ball had crossed the rope.
A spectacular innings came to a spectacular end when Atkinson mistimed a pull off an Asitha Fernando bouncer and was brilliantly caught by a diving Milan Rathnayake as he launched himself towards the rope.
Atkinson walked off to a rousing reception, having faced just 115 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.
Fernando ended the innings soon afterwards by dismissing Stone to secure his place on the honours boards with a return of 5-102 in 21 overs.
