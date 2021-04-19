UrduPoint.com
Atlanta Aquarium Says Has Otters Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Atlanta Aquarium Says Has Otters Tested Positive for COVID-19

An aquarium in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia, has announced that its otters have tested positive for the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and are expected to completely recover

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) An aquarium in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia, has announced that its otters have tested positive for the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and are expected to completely recover.

"Our Asian small-clawed otters have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They began exhibiting mild respiratory symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, mild lethargy, and some began coughing.

We're happy to report they are doing well and expected to make a full recovery," Georgia Aquarium said on Facebook, adding that the otters do not have direct contact with visitors.

The aquarium suspects that the otters may have caught the virus from an asymptomatic employee.

While COVID-19 targets mostly humans, there have been cases of animals having the disease, including big cats, gorillas, domestic animals like cats and dogs, as well as mink.

