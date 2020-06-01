UrduPoint.com
Atlanta, Chicago Prolong Curfews As Unrest Continues Across US

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Atlanta, Chicago Prolong Curfews as Unrest Continues Across US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Atlanta and Chicago in the United States have extended night curfews on Sunday to stem rioting that broke out after the in-custody death of George Floyd.

"The curfew in the city of Atlanta has been extended starting tonight, May 31, 2020 at 9 P.M. and continuing through sunrise tomorrow June 1, 2020," the city authority tweeted.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that, in addition to indefinitely extending the curfew, she had asked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to send in National Guard forces to help city police.

"In addition to our 9pm-6am curfew that will remain in place until further notice, Governor Pritzker ” at my request ” has ordered a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police," she tweeted.

Multiple cities across the US saw a fifth night of protests on Saturday sparked by Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis. Thousands defied curfews, smashing windows, looting stores and burning cars.

