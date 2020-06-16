UrduPoint.com
Atlanta Mayor Says Signed Orders To Implement Reform Of Police Use-of-Force Policies

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said during a press conference that she signed a series of administrative orders calling on the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to implement reforms on use-of-force policies.

"I am signing a series of administrative orders today calling upon our Chief Operating Officer Joshua Williams to coordinate with the interim Chief of Police Rodney Bryant to immediately adopt and implement reforms of the standard operating procedures and work rules of APD concerning their use-of-force policies," Bottoms said on Monday evening.

Bottoms said the order requires APD officers to use the amount of objectively reasonable force necessary to protect themselves, others, to affect an arrest or bring an incident under control when dealing with members of the community, suspects or detainees.

The Atlanta mayor is also requiring officers to use de-escalation techniques to avoid or minimize the use of force.

In addition, Bottoms said she is requiring reporting of uses of deadly force by police officers to the Citizens Review board and is calling on officers to intervene when they see another officer using force that is beyond reasonable and report the incident.

Bottoms said this decisive action was necessary following an incident on Friday in which 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant during an arrest.

