Atlanta Police Arrest 36 People After Fast Food Cafe Set Alight - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Atlanta police have arrested at least 36 people in operations to quell unrest following the killing of an African-American man by police, CNN reported citing a law enforcement source.

Protesters set fire to a Wendy's fast-food joint after reports emerged that a scuffle in the parking lot led to a police officer shooting 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

The incident resulted in the shooting officer immediately being fired, with his partner placed on administrative leave. Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields stepped down from her post in the aftermath.

The police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and systemic racism against minorities.