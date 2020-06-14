UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atlanta Police Arrest 36 People After Fast Food Cafe Set Alight - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

Atlanta Police Arrest 36 People After Fast Food Cafe Set Alight - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Atlanta police have arrested at least 36 people in operations to quell unrest following the killing of an African-American man by police, CNN reported citing a law enforcement source.

Protesters set fire to a Wendy's fast-food joint after reports emerged that a scuffle in the parking lot led to a police officer shooting 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

The incident resulted in the shooting officer immediately being fired, with his partner placed on administrative leave. Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields stepped down from her post in the aftermath.

The police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and systemic racism against minorities.

Related Topics

Fire Police Brooks Man George Minneapolis Atlanta May Post From

Recent Stories

President of National Olympic Committee endorses f ..

59 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

1 hour ago

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.