Atlanta Police Arrest Suspect In Hospital Shooting - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Atlanta police have detained a suspect in a medical building shooting in the US state of Georgia, which killed at least one person and left four others injured, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, a former US Coast Guard officer, allegedly entered a Midtown Atlanta medical center and opened fire in a waiting room, killing a 39-year old woman and wounding four other people. All those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with three of them being in critical condition.

"Suspect is in custody," Dickens wrote on Twitter.

The perpetrator was detained after a nearly eight-hour manhunt about 10 miles from the crime scene, US media reported.

The incident in Atlanta follows a long series of mass shootings in the United States. There have been over 190 cases since the beginning of 2023, and more than 14,200 people have been killed as result of gun violence in the country since 2013, according to data provided by the Gun Violence Archive, a data collection and research group.

