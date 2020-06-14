Atlanta Police Chief Resigns as Protests Erupt After Police Kill Black Man During Arrest

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The chief of police in the Atlanta city of the southeastern US state of Georgia, Erika Shields, announced her resignation on Saturday, less than 24 hours after an officer killed an African American man during arrest, prompting a new outbreak of protests in the riot-torn United States.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, died in hospital after being shot in his back by a police officer during arrest on Friday night. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he was found asleep in his car while in a drive thru line at a local Wendy's and, when two officers arrived in response to a complaint about him, initiated an altercation upon failing a sobriety test. On video footage from the scene, he can be seen grabbing what law enforcement believe was an officer's Taser and trying to flee. As one of the officers runs to chase him, the camera looses them from sight, but records the sound of three gunshots. Protesters took to the streets in Atlanta the next day, demanding that police be held liable.

"Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief," Shields said in a statement.

According to Atlanta's now former police chief, "is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed the resignation at a press conference and said as well that she had called for the immediate termination of the two officers, as she did not believe that this was a "justified use of deadly force."

Shields has served in police for more than 20 years. According to the mayor, she would continue in another role with the city, while her position as police chief will be temporarily given to Assistant Police Chief Rodney Bryant until a permanent replacement is found.

The incident came on the heels of riots that have been shaking the United States since May 25 after another black man, George Floyd, was killed during arrest by a white police officer.