Atlanta Police Say 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Mass Shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

One individual was killed and three others injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Georgia, the Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) One individual was killed and three others injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Georgia, the Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday.

"We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement via social media.

"Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene."

Officers are actively searching for the suspect, who remains at large, the statement said.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the statement added.