UrduPoint.com

Atlanta Police Say Responding To Active Shooter Situation, Multiple People Injured

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Atlanta Police Say Responding to Active Shooter Situation, Multiple People Injured

The Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday that it is responding to an active shooting with multiple people injured

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday that it is responding to an active shooting with multiple people injured.

"We are working an active shooter situation inside a building... We are aware of multiple people injured.

No suspect in custody," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement via Twitter.

The police urge people in the area to secure their buildings and shelter in place, the statement said.

The public will be kept updated on the situation through the Atlanta Police Department's social media accounts and website, the statement added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Social Media Twitter Atlanta

Recent Stories

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, S ..

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, Signals Pause in June

3 minutes ago
 RPO inaugurates two driving schools

RPO inaugurates two driving schools

6 seconds ago
 Sharjah showcases its commitment to sustainability ..

Sharjah showcases its commitment to sustainability at ATM 2023

10 minutes ago
 Canada Allocates $52Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Su ..

Canada Allocates $52Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Sudan, Neighboring States - Glob ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage partners with Bibli ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage partners with Bibliotheca Alexandrina on cultural ..

40 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Jordan Tourism Board sign MoU to st ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Jordan Tourism Board sign MoU to strengthen partnership

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.