Atlanta Police Say Responding to Active Shooter Situation, Multiple People Injured

The Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday that it is responding to an active shooting with multiple people injured

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Atlanta Police Department said on Wednesday that it is responding to an active shooting with multiple people injured.

"We are working an active shooter situation inside a building... We are aware of multiple people injured.

No suspect in custody," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement via Twitter.

The police urge people in the area to secure their buildings and shelter in place, the statement said.

The public will be kept updated on the situation through the Atlanta Police Department's social media accounts and website, the statement added.