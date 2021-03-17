Atlanta Shooting Suspect Believed to Have Sexual Addiction - Sheriff

The suspect in a deadly shoot spree in the US city of Atlanta is believed to have a sexual addiction and frequented massage parlors, local sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The suspect in a deadly shoot spree in the US city of Atlanta is believed to have a sexual addiction and frequented massage parlors, local sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters on Wednesday.

"He apparently has an issue, what he considers as a sexual addiction.

He saw these places that allow him to go these indications - it was an temptation for him - for him to eliminate," Reynolds said during a press conference.

The overnight shootings at several massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia, left eight people dead, most of them Asian American women.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was apprehended and took responsibility. He denied the shootings were racially motivated, Reynolds said.