WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Atlantic Council on Friday expressed disappointment over Russia's decision to recognize it as "undesirable organization" and said it was still studying the implications of the designation.

"We are proud of the Council's long tradition of work on Russia, and are disappointed that Russian authorities have announced this step. We are looking into the implications of this decision, which a number of our peer organizations have faced in recent years," the Atlantic Council said in a statement.

The office of the Prosecutor General of Russia announced the designation on Thursday.

The Atlantic Council said it was aware of reports about the designation, "which would mean that our activities had been deemed a threat to the national security of Russia.

"

It added that Russian authorities did not inform the council about their decision.

Under Russian law, foreign and international non-governmental organizations that pose threats to the Russian constitutional order and the country's defense capacities and security can be designated as undesirable.

The Atlantic Council was established in 1961 as a think tank oriented to international relations. The organization is known for its tough policy stances on Russia.

The current US Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, led the institution from 2014 to 2017.