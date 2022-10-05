UrduPoint.com

Atlas Rocket Launches 2 TV Service Satellites Covering US From Space Force Station

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 531 rocket launched into orbit two Luxembourg-operated television service communications satellites to blanket the United States.

The Atlas booster blasted off on schedule at 5:37 pm ET on Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida. The launch was podcast by ULA.

The rocket carried the SES-20 and SES-21 communications satellites into near-geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the earth to provide television broadcasting services across the United States, ULA said.

The commercial dual-payload launch was carried out for satellite operator SES of Luxembourg. The mission was launched from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to ULA.

