Atletico hoping Alvarez can end Real Madrid heartbreak in Europe

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) For Atletico Madrid it has been a repetitious and painful tale whenever they have faced city rivals Real Madrid in Europe, but they signed Julian Alvarez to try and rip up the script.

The Argentina international has become Atletico's key attacking threat after arriving from Manchester City last summer and will lead the line for them on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League last 16.

Atletico have reached three Champions League finals and lost every time, including against Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Those agonising defeats, the first in extra-time and the second on penalties, were compounded by Los Blancos wins in the 2015 quarter-finals and 2017 semi-finals.

The only other occasion they have met in the competition was in 1959, when after an aggregate semi-final draw the tie went to a play-off.

Real Madrid emerged triumphant and went on to lift a fourth consecutive European Cup.

Their dominance in the competition has held until this day, with Carlo Ancelotti's side record 15-time winners and the current holders.

Diego Simeone's team were ousted by Borussia Dortmund in last year's quarter-finals, one of the low points of a miserable campaign.

They responded in the summer by signing Alvarez for 85 million Euros ($88 million), hoping the 25-year-old forward would become the cornerstone of their side.

"He has everything a player needs to play for Atletico Madrid, and for many years to come," said Simeone after Alvarez struck twice to help them beat German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the group phase.

Alvarez has nine goals in his last 13 matches across all competitions, and 21 strikes in 40 games in total.

- 'Different calibre' -

The striker kept his nerve to net an ice-cold Panenka penalty against Real Madrid in a 1-1 La Liga derby draw in February at the Bernabeu.

Alvarez has quickly formed a bond on the pitch with Atletico talisman Antoine Griezmann, meaning Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa generally have to be content with a place on the bench.

Although Alvarez and Griezmann regularly start, Simeone has made no secret of considering Atletico's squad depth their greatest asset this season.

Alvarez came off the bench to send Atletico top of La Liga on Saturday with the only goal in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, although Barcelona moved back clear of the Rojiblancos on Sunday by a point.

"When we learned that it was confirmed, his arrival, it made us very happy, very happy indeed," said Simeone at the weekend.

"(That's) because a different calibre player was coming, like in his day, Luis Suarez.

"They are special players, they have a talent, they have something others don't, like when (David) Villa came, players who can make the difference."

Alvarez is well-rounded, a sharp finisher with great mobility, ability to link the play and high work-rate.

"Every move he gets involved in, he improves," said impressed Athletic striker Inaki Williams.

Simeone requires great intensity from his players, with those who don't sweat for the club badge not lasting long at Atletico.

Despite arriving as a World Cup winner with Argentina and a Champions League and double Premier League winner with Man City, Alvarez has shown no airs and graces.

His dedication to what Simeone demands of him makes him already seems a better fit than the one more expensive player in the club's history -- Joao Felix.

The Portuguese striker flopped at the Metropolitano and was sold to Chelsea last summer.

"(Alvarez) is a guy who won everything and he's the one who runs the most, you look at him and admire him," said Atletico defender Jose Gimenez.

"He is an example for all of us, from the youngest to the oldest."

The forward has a point of his own to prove too, after Pep Guardiola left him on the bench during City's 2023 Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

"I didn't get to play in the Champions League final, I didn't play much in the semi-finals," Alvarez told Argentine news site Infobae.

"Something inside me told me that I needed a different challenge, to look for something new."

Alvarez has found that with Atletico and aims to give the Rojiblancos a new experience against Real Madrid in Europe too.