Atletico Madrid Complete Signing Of England Midfielder Gallagher
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Atletico Madrid have finally completed the signings of England international midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea over a week after he originally flew to Spain.
The 24-year-old product of the Chelsea youth system has signed a five-year contract until the end of June 2029, for a fee of around 40 million Euros (44.5 million U.S. Dollars), and has already returned to work with the Spanish club.
Gallagher originally flew to Madrid last week and spent several days in the Spanish capital training with Atletico, only for the deal to stall after talks for Chelsea to Atletico forward Samu Omorodion fell through.
He flew back to England on the weekend, but wasn't included in the squad for Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and then returned to Madrid on Tuesday, as Chelsea's move to buy Joao Felix neared completion.
Atletico have been busy in the transfer market this summer, strengthening their squad with the arrival of forwards Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth from Manchester City and Villarreal, while also adding Spain international defender Robin le Normand from Real Sociedad.
Gallagher's move to Atletico means that Chelsea can be expected to confirm Joao Felix's return in the coming hours.
The midfielder was popular with Chelsea supporters and played a key role last summer, but the fact he is a youth team product means any money from Gallagher's sale counts as profit and will help Chelsea with financial fair-play issues after their heavy spending over the past two years.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination26 seconds ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest11 minutes ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics20 minutes ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media1 hour ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck2 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks2 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission3 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal3 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search5 hours ago