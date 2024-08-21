Open Menu

Atletico Madrid Complete Signing Of England Midfielder Gallagher

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Atletico Madrid complete signing of England midfielder Gallagher

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Atletico Madrid have finally completed the signings of England international midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea over a week after he originally flew to Spain.

The 24-year-old product of the Chelsea youth system has signed a five-year contract until the end of June 2029, for a fee of around 40 million Euros (44.5 million U.S. Dollars), and has already returned to work with the Spanish club.

Gallagher originally flew to Madrid last week and spent several days in the Spanish capital training with Atletico, only for the deal to stall after talks for Chelsea to Atletico forward Samu Omorodion fell through.

He flew back to England on the weekend, but wasn't included in the squad for Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and then returned to Madrid on Tuesday, as Chelsea's move to buy Joao Felix neared completion.

Atletico have been busy in the transfer market this summer, strengthening their squad with the arrival of forwards Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth from Manchester City and Villarreal, while also adding Spain international defender Robin le Normand from Real Sociedad.

Gallagher's move to Atletico means that Chelsea can be expected to confirm Joao Felix's return in the coming hours.

The midfielder was popular with Chelsea supporters and played a key role last summer, but the fact he is a youth team product means any money from Gallagher's sale counts as profit and will help Chelsea with financial fair-play issues after their heavy spending over the past two years.

Related Topics

Sale Buy Madrid Spain Money June Market From Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From World