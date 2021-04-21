UrduPoint.com
Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan Withdraw From European Super League

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Spain's Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan football clubs announced their withdrawal from the European Super League tournament on Wednesday.

"FC Internazionale Milano [Inter Milan] confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project," the Italian football club said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid also announced their refusal to participate in the Super League on Wednesday in an official statement.

On Tuesday evening, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United announced their exit from the controversial competition.

