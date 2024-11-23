Atletico make comeback to beat Alaves as Simeone hits milestone

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Atletico coach Diego Simeone was able to celebrate his 700th match in charge of the club with a 2-1 La Liga comeback win over Alaves on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth's goals helped Atletico come from behind to triumph after Jon Guridi sent Alaves ahead with an early penalty.

The win took Atletico provisionally second, two points ahead of champions Real Madrid, who visit Leganes on Sunday, and four behind leaders Barcelona who play at Celta Vigo later Saturday.

Atletico's Argentine coach Simeone appointed in December 2011, reached a milestone 700th game across all competitions in charge of the club which he has led to La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021.

"Number 700 is a huge number, congratulations to him, the win is for him, the team, all the fans," said Giuliano Simeone, his son, who helped Atletico step up a gear in the second half.

Alaves took an early lead when Javi Galan committed a foolish handball to block Carlos Vicente's cross. Guridi sent Jan Oblak the wrong way from the spot to fire the visitors ahead.

Atletico failed to create many chances of note in the first half but improved after the break when he brought his son Giuliano Simeone on and the hosts began turning the screw.

The Rojiblancos pulled level after Abdel Abqar handled Sorloth's header and Griezmann drilled home the resulting penalty.

Norwegian target man Sorloth sent them ahead in the 86th minute with a powerful finish at the near post after Rodrigo de Paul slipped him in.

Earlier Valencia scored an entertaining 4-2 La Liga win over Real Betis in their first match after devastating floods hit the region.

The win took the east-coast club provisionally 18th after their previous two games had been postponed following the disaster at the end of October which killed 227 people.

Los Che coach Ruben Baraja said he hoped to turn the emotional nature of the match into positive energy for the team to try to bring the fans joy.

Emotions ran high before the game as a minute of silence was held as players stood before a huge Valencia region flag and tribute banner in the stands.

Defender Cesar Tarrega, who was in tears ahead of the match during the memorial to the flood victims, sent the hosts ahead after a scramble in the box following a short corner routine.

Hugo Duro's own goal soon pulled Betis level but the forward made amends in the second half with two fine finishes to put Valencia two goals ahead.

Diego Lopez smashed in a superb fourth for Los Che and although Chimy Avila pulled one back for the visitors, Valencia were able to hold on to a morale-boosting victory.

"The emotions, the atmosphere, the respect the Mestalla showed, it gave you goosebumps seeing how we paid homage to the victims," said Valencia coach Baraja.

"The victory is dedicated to all of the victims and all of those affected. We are with them."

