Atomic Scientists Move Doomsday Clock To Closest Point To Nuclear Midnight - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:39 PM

Atomic Scientists Move Doomsday Clock to Closest Point to Nuclear Midnight - Statement

The symbolic Doomsday Clock showing the nuclear threat is now at two minutes before midnight, closer than ever in history, the US-based Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The symbolic Doomsday Clock showing the nuclear threat is now at two minutes before midnight, closer than ever in history, the US-based Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said on Thursday.

"Today, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Science and Security board in consultation with the Bulletin's Board of Sponsors, which includes 13 Nobel Laureates, moved the Doomsday Clock from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight," the scientists said in a statement.

The worsening nuclear threat, lack of action against climate change, and growing cyberthreats are among major reasons of moving the clock's hand toward disaster, they said.

"The international security situation is dire, not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode," the group added.

The group, based in Chicago, has published its opinions in a non-technical academic journal, also named Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, since the 1945 US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki ended in World War II.

