ATP Delray Beach Open Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) ATP Delray Beach Open tournament results on Monday:

Final

Taylor Fritz (USA x1) bt Tommy Paul (USA x3) 6-2, 6-3

