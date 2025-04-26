Open Menu

ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 Results

Published April 26, 2025

ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Masters and WTA 1000 on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x32) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Denis Shapovalov (CAN x29) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-1, 6-4

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x10) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

....................................

Women

3rd rd

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Magdalena Frech (POL x27) 7-5, 6-3

Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-0, 6-0.

