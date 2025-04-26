ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 Results -- 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Masters and WTA 1000 on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Men
2nd rd
Alex De Minaur (AUS x6) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2, 6-3
Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x26) 2-6, 6-4, 6-0
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4
Damir Dzumhur (BIH) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x32) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2
Denis Shapovalov (CAN x29) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-1, 6-4
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x10) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
Women
3rd rd
Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x18) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x30) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Magdalena Frech (POL x27) 7-5, 6-3
Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 6-0, 6-0
afp
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From World
-
ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results -- 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
The faithful fill Vatican and Rome streets to witness historic funeral56 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results56 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results56 minutes ago
-
Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks1 hour ago
-
'Shared loss': Filipino Catholics bid Pope Francis farewell2 hours ago
-
Francis laid to rest as 400,000 mourn pope 'with an open heart'2 hours ago
-
Major blast at south Iran port injures hundreds2 hours ago
-
Foreign carmakers strive for 'China Speed' to stay in race3 hours ago
-
ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results3 hours ago